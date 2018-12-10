MCSO: Kingman man arrested after firing pistol during domestic dispute

KINGMAN – When leaving a residence in the 7500 block of Roby Drive during an argument, a Kingman man fired off a round from a pistol into the floor, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen reported that Alan Arnesto, 44, was arrested for felony endangerment per domestic violence and felony disorderly conduct at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

While en route to the residence, MCSO deputies were alerted by dispatch that Arnesto had a weapon and fired a shot into the floor.

Deputies called out for Arnesto when they arrived, and he immediately complied and was restrained. Deputies learned from the victim that Arnesto and a female subject were having an argument, and the pistol went off near several family members, including two children, as Arnesto was leaving.

It was reported that at no time did Arnesto threaten anyone with the gun.

Arnesto was taken to Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office