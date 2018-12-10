Mohave Republican Forum holds annual Christmas Party

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum is now accepting reservations for its annual Christmas Party and Installation Banquet set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

The event’s menu consists of the attendee’s choice of prime rib, stuffed chicken or salmon. Semi-formal attire is suitable, but not mandatory, the forum wrote in a press release. Doors open at 6 p.m. to allow time to socialize before dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

The party will include a “time of sharing,” and recognitions of the board. There will also be member installations, a raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. Class Act Band will provide live entertainment that is set to include Christmas carols.

Tickets are $35, and while not required, reservations are recommended. Those interested can start the RSVP process and pay for the event with a check or cash by contacting 928-692-4471, basingerreb@gmail.com; 928-263-1954, cbmasterson@yahoo.com; or 928-753-3024.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum