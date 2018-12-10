Report on Council rezone decision at Kingman’s Planning and Zoning meeting

KINGMAN – Citizens wanting to learn more about Council’s decision to send a potential rezone of property off of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road back to the Planning and Zoning Commission will have the chance to do so at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The property is on the west side of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, south of Mission Boulevard. Granite Bluffs II, zoned R-1-10, lies to the west and Canyon Bluffs II, zoned R-1-6, is to the east. The property is currently zoned R-1-10, but applicant Kathy Tackett-Hicks of KTH Consulting has applied to rezone the property to R-1-6 to allow for an approximate 47-lot subdivision.

At Council’s last meeting, concerns were raised about the notice given to the community regarding the rezone. Council voted to send the matter back to planning and zoning to allow for additional public comment. That public hearing will not take place at this month’s meeting, rather staff will provide a report on actions taken by Council Tuesday regarding the issue.

Commissioners will also continue discussing appearances of single-family residential homes in newer subdivisions.

Information provided by the City of Kingman