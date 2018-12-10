Traces of Spanish conquistador said found at New Mexico site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An ongoing metal detector survey of the Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo has uncovered evidence that Spanish conquistador Francisco Vazquez de Coronado explored the area, officials in New Mexico announced recently.

The survey of the area recently uncovered the first evidence that places Coronado's group there in the form of copper arrow points from crossbows, lead musket balls, chain mail fragments and other artifacts, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The historical artifacts likely tell the story of many Rio Grande pueblos as Coronado and his expedition swept through the area in the winter of 1540.

"The artifacts do not suggest he camped here," said Matthew Barbour, regional manager of New Mexico Historic Sites. "The artifacts suggest he killed people here."

The artifacts were recovered along clear lines of battle now indistinguishable from the scrubby brush around them: Copper arrow points and ammunition found in one area and stone arrowheads and sling stones Tiwa tribe members would have used located closer to the village.

The battle would have been one-sided, Barbour said, and likely represents one of many in the greater Tiguex War as Native Americans resisted Coronado's often forced acquisition of their food and supplies.

The Coronado Historical Site has been the subject of archaeological excavations and surveys for nearly 150 years. Until recently, no direct evidence of Coronado's expedition had been found.

"It seemed like going back to check one last time to see if there was anything substantial was a good idea," said Archaeologist Clay Mathers, executive director of the non-profit Coronado Institute, who began the survey in June 2017.

Mathers said prior work at the site had focused on the contents of the 1,200-room pueblo where 1,000 people once lived, not necessarily the land around it.

Barbour said they hope to have part of the battle site open and have the artifacts on display for visitors next summer.

"We want to tell the story as it happened, but we also want to recognize that the Hispanic population in New Mexico is a direct result of the actions of these individuals. This represents the beginnings of this state," Barbour said.

He added: "The multiculturalism we have today is a result of this expedition in 1540. Whether that history is good or bad, we feel very obligated to tell that story."

