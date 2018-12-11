Christmas Coloring Contest
Arizona DPS: Mother, son killed in chain-reaction crash

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 11, 2018 11:52 a.m.

    • PHOENIX — Authorities say a mother and her young son were killed in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix.

    The state Department of Public Safety said 31-year-old Jennifer Vegtel of Phoenix and her 5-year-old son were killed Monday night when their sedan was struck from behind by a pickup and that the impact then caused collisions with two other vehicles.

    A DPS spokesman declined to release the boy's name.

    The spokesman, Trooper Kameron Lee, identified the pickup's driver as 34-year-old Edgar Ramos-Esteban of Phoenix and said he was given a citation alleging failure to control his vehicle to avoid a collision.

    It's not immediately known whether Ramos-Esteban has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.

