Bomb threat at Smith's Food and Drug canceled

KINGMAN – Smith’s Food and Drug was evacuated around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, when a bomb threat was called into the store.

Kingman Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the grocery store at 3490 Stockton Hill Road after 911 was informed of a bomb threat that was called into Smith’s.

The male suspect told the person on the phone at Smith’s how to pay a large a sum of cash or he would blow up the store. The suspect said there were explosive devices planted inside the store.

Store employees evacuated all employees and customers.

KPD and store personnel searched the building and nothing suspicious was found.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect caller has not been identified.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

