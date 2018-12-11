Dept. of Revenue holds unclaimed property auction

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Revenue will hold an unclaimed property auction from dormant safe deposit boxes at 11 a.m. Friday at Sierra Auction, 3570 Grand Ave., in Phoenix.

According to an ADOR press release, the auction will include a variety of merchandise such as jewelry, precious metals, vintage currency and other miscellaneous items.

In addition to live, in-person bids, people can place bids online before the event at www.sierraauction.com. Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the auction go to a custodial account and can be claimed by rightful owners.

“The Arizona Department of Revenue's Unclaimed Property Unit returns millions of dollars of unclaimed property to their rightful owners every year. In fiscal year 2018 (July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018), $64.3 million was paid out to claimants, the highest figure in ADOR history,” the department wrote.

ADOR will return property to owners who can show their right to claim it through documentation. Necessary information includes a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license, and documentation that links them to the owner’s last-known address. Also required is documentation that demonstrates a legal right to claim property listed under another name.

For more information, go to www.azdor.gov and choose the “Unclaimed Property” tab.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Revenue