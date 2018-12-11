Find the care you need at KRMC

Christmas Coloring Contest
  • Originally Published: December 11, 2018 3:38 p.m.

    • Kingman Regional Medical Center offers these tips for better health. Find the care you need right here at home.

    Click any image or link below to learn more:

    photo

    Childhood Immunizations: What You Should Know

    While immunizations offer valuable protection for the children who receive them, they also provide vital defense for people who cannot – or cannot yet – receive vaccines. How do vaccines work? Are vaccines for you safe? KRMC has the answers. Learn more here.

    photo

    Heatstroke: What You Need to Know

    Excessive heat can cause illness in varying degrees, from heat rash to heatstroke. Certain populations are especially susceptible to heatstroke, including very young children and elderly people. How can you recognize the symptoms of heatstroke? Learn how here.

    photo

    What causes high cholesterol?

    Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats (lipids) in your blood. It is carried through your blood, attached to proteins. People with high cholesterol are at risk of heart attack and stroke. There is both “good” and “bad” cholesterol. Learn the difference here.

    photo

    Should You be Tested for Hepatitis C?

    An estimated 3.9 million Americans are infected with the hepatitis C virus. About 75 percent may not be aware of their infection because they do not have symptoms. Why are baby boomers at risk for hepatitis C? Who else is at risk for hepatitis C? Learn the symptoms here.

    photo

    Early Detection of Lung Cancer Saves Lives

    More people die from lung cancer than from any other type of cancer. It kills three times as many men as prostate cancer and two times as many women as breast cancer. Advanced imaging screening can detect lung cancer at earlier, more survivable, stages. Who should be screened?

    photo

    Coping with Long-Term Pain

    When pain goes on longer than it should, it can be classified as chronic pain. Some doctors and medical professionals use three months as a benchmark. Roughly 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. How long have you been in pain, and what can you do about it? Learn more here.

    photo

    Occupational Therapy: Living Life to the Fullest

    If you’ve suffered a serious illness or injury, you know life can change in major ways. Kingman Regional Medical Center offers occupational therapy for people who have experienced any illness or injury that has altered their life. What can KRMC do to help you live life to the fullest. Learn more here.

    photo

    (Sponsored Content from the medical experts at KRMC)

