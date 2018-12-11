Latest court ruling gives airport back to Kingman, but not legal fees

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Moss ruled Tuesday that the City of Kingman will take control of Kingman Airport Authority, and also that any legal fees incurred by KAA in defending its lawsuit against the City do not have to be repaid.

The court granted the City summary judgment, giving it ownership of Kingman Airport, and also allowed KAA to pay its lawyers from funds held in trust, said Andrew Federhar, an attorney with Spencer Fane law firm in Phoenix who represented KAA.

City Councilman Travis Lingenfelter said the summary judgment means that the City has prevailed in the case. Kingman hired attorney Daryl Williams, also from Phoenix, to file a notice of condemnation for the airport in December 2017.

“The Kingman Airport Authority has the right to appeal the order, the cost of which would be on the taxpayers to continue their legal fight,” Lingenfelter posted on Facebook.

A separate case seeking KAA attorney fees was not dismissed by Judge Timothy Thomason in Phoenix and is still pending, Lingenfelter said.

“It is the City of Kingman’s intent that those legal fees would be collected back from KAA’s attorneys, so the funds may be reinvested into the Kingman Airport,” he said.