More than 2,000 permit-tags for spring javelina hunts remain

This is an adult javelina, the second most-hunted big game animal in Arizona. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Tuesday that there are more than 2,200 permit-tags leftover for spring hunting. (DAVID and PEGGY BALLARD/Courtesy file photo)

  • Originally Published: December 11, 2018 5:05 p.m.

    • PHOENIX (AP) — State wildlife officials are offering another opportunity to obtain permit-tags for javelin hunts.

    The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Tuesday that there are more than 2,200 permit-tags leftover for spring hunting.

    The permits include more than 900 for hunting via handgun, archery or muzzleloader and more than 500 general ones.

    Hunters can obtain permit-tags on a first come, first served basis by filling out applications at any department office or by mail.

    The complete list of hunt permit-tags can be found on the Game and Fish website .

