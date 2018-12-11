Rants and Raves | December 12, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Registration fees are a reminder of British tea tax: So what you’re saying is, our republican administration is the British Empire? Every time the Republicans get into office something like this happens.

Supervisors approve $4 million expansion of Kingman Library: Thank you, supervisors. This is a move in the right direction for Mohave County. My faith has been restored in our future.

Rodeo animals: To the gutsy letter writer about rodeos. Kudos to you! Those who believe their talent is based on abusing animals do belong in the rodeo or perhaps a circus. This rates right up there with bullfighting. Shame on them.

Rodeo animals: Anyone that feels rodeo is cruel to the animals is forming an uneducated opinion. The rodeo livestock are very well taken care of, fed well and receive top veterinary care. Praying for injuries? You are cruel, mean spirited.

Councils new voting block: Well, I guess we’re making progress. Voting block used to be 5-2. Now on issues like voting for a vice mayor its 4-3. It’s hard to hide a 4-3 group vote. Hopefully soon we will get rid of group think.

National climate assessment: There’s no need to worry (cough). The worst that will happen to us (wheeze) is getting too close to the edge of the earth and falling off.

Will Paris riots scuttle climate accord: When President Trump quits trying to break our economy with these trade wars, maybe we can right our ship. No one wins a trade war, it’s just a lot of drama and nonsense.