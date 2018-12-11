Trip to pawn shop leads to burglary arrest

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Amanda Rene Minefee, 27 of Mohave Valley, on Friday after video surveillance reportedly revealed about $200 being removed from a victim’s property.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Vacation Drive in reference to a burglary July 24. The victim told law enforcement he observed two females on video surveillance enter his property and residence.

After reviewing the video, deputies determined about $200 worth of property had been removed from the residence. In investigating the matter, law enforcement found that one of the females was Minefee, and that she had pawned the items at a local pawn shop.

Deputies made contact with Minefee Friday after observing her walking down Oak Tree Road. She was detained and reportedly admitted her involvement in the burglary when asked by law enforcement.

Minefee was arrested for 2nd degree burglary and trafficking stolen property, both felonies. She was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office