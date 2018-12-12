Horoscopes | December 13, 2018

Birthdays: Taylor Swift, 29; Jamie Foxx, 51; Wendie Malick, 68; Christopher Plummer, 89.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a closer look at what you’ve faced and accomplished as well as what you have left to do before the year comes to a close. Organization will help you enter into a new phase of life with optimism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If something isn’t working for you, it’s time to make a change. Let your heart and instincts guide you to a place that is comforting and less stressful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be afraid to question what others say about you or how you live your life. You are the one who has to live with the decisions you make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be afraid to show emotion or to share your ideas and solutions. Communication will be your pathway to success and achieving the happiness you desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in events that require mental and physical expertise, but don’t allude to being able to offer more than you can. Strive to uphold your reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and enjoy the spirit of the season. Memories are built through sharing experiences and showing how much you care.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share stories and attend events that will bring you in touch with those you haven’t seen for some time. A little laughter and commiserating will be good for the soul and help you put your life in perspective.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t leave someone out because you think he or she is too young or too old. The kindness and consideration you offer to others will not be wasted and will come back to you twofold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In order to make wise choices, you have to know what you are up against. Be prepared to make a sudden change if necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace those going through tough times and offer hope along with suggestions. A change of heart will lead to a closer relationship with someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your hard work will bring about positive change as you head toward the new year. Don’t feel obligated to share personal information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen but don’t respond if it will get you into trouble. Emotional matters will escalate quickly, and taking the time to think matters through is in your best interest.