Horoscopes | December 14, 2018

Birthdays: Vanessa Hudgens, 30; Sophie Monk, 39; Beth Orton, 48; Dee Wallace, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of pressing matters the first time so you aren’t stuck cleaning up when you’d rather be out having fun with friends. A last-minute change someone makes will leave you wondering if you should make one as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A decision you make will help stabilize your life and get you moving down a positive path. Making a commitment or coming up with a plan to ensure you begin the upcoming year on the right foot should be a priority.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on what’s important. If you ask for too much, you may only receive the things that won’t have an impact on your life moving forward.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A meaningful gift will far exceed a fancy token or lavish offering. A physical change will be embraced with compliments and greater confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A chance to do something different will prompt you to check out new opportunities in your community. A change at home should not go over budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t become entangled in someone’s bad mood or poor behavior. If you do something questionable, own up to it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you’d like to do next and start researching your options. Focus on personal change.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sign up for something that looks interesting. A social event will make you realize how you feel about someone close to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anyone and anything that appears to be suspicious. Offer help you know will make a difference, but don’t focus your efforts on those trying to take advantage of your kindness and good nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be weighing choices and considering what you want to do next. Be realistic and don’t make decisions or moves until you have everything in place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you do for someone else will make you feel good and teach you something about who you are and what you can do. A change to the way you handle and earn your money will bring long-term success.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust in what others tell you. Getting along will be half the battle when dealing with peers and relatives.