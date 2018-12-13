Rants and Raves | December 14, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

62 percent of Republicans believe Mueller should not be stopped: Clean up the Republican Party and then start on the Democratic Party. Both of them are cesspools of greedy politicians. Start at the top and work down.

Rep. Ugenti-Rita calls vehicle license fee ‘sneaky’: It is an earned privilege to drive your auto and is not a right. Fee, tax, whatever you want to call it, pay it and move on.

FBI probe of Russia looked at 4 Americans: Trump has become his own worst enemy.

No South Cove launch ramp after 2020: Without any launch ramp and the talk of closing South Cove completely, what will the happen to Meadview? I always thought the only reason to live there was the river access.

Worthy asylum seekers or not: Michael Reagan – If we didn’t have so many people in the U.S. dependent on illegal drugs, we could cut the attempted asylum seekers crossing our border drastically.

