Kingman Police Department tips for holiday package deliveries

KINGMAN – Receiving a notification that a gift ordered online has arrived to your doorstep is a relieving feeling, as all that is left to do is wrap it with care. Unless, of course, upon opening the door, the once-excited shopper sees an empty doorstep.

It’s no surprise that online shopping is so popular during the holiday season as it allows those hunting for the perfect gift to avoid long lines at stores, but along with convenience, e-commerce also brings the possibility of package theft to your doorstep.

However, the Kingman Police Department has a few tips for how to keep from becoming a victim of package theft this holiday season.

In a short video produced by the City of Kingman, Rusty Cooper, KPD deputy chief, said if criminals have package theft in mind, they’re already planning strategies to pull off the crime.

“They’re going to capitalize on the time where there’s the most opportunity for them, and that, of course, would be the holiday time,” he said.

KPD’s Sgt. Dave Reif noted some alternatives to having packages dropped on an unmonitored doorstep.

“A lot of times, whether it be UPS, FedEx, you have a personal relationship with those folks,” he said. “And if you could make other arrangements for those to be delivered or dropped over a fence or what have you that might be helpful in you retaining those packages during the holidays.”

Chief Bob DeVries recommends utilizing places of employment.

“At this time of year, there’s a lot of online shopping that’s going on, and we would encourage anyone that’s taking advantage of that to reach out to the business that they may work for and ask if they can have their personal packages delivered to the business.”

Reif also advises staying mindful of a package’s tracking history, the goal being to be at home when the package arrives. That also affords the opportunity to have a friend or neighbor swing by and hold it until the purchaser can pick it up.

Information provided by the City of Kingman