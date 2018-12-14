Mohave County's Most Wanted | December 17, 2018

As of December 12, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Douglas Dale Archuleta

DOB: 12/02/1964 White Male 5-7 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

Offense: Forgery – offers forced instrum, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/11/2018

Adam James Bowen

DOB: 08/01/1976 White Male 6-1 215 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony; Unlaw poss use alter of receipt or label, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 12/11/2018

Patrick Richard Martin

DOB: 12/18/1955 White Male 6-2 185 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

Offense: Fail obtain new ID/Lic as sex ofnd, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 12/10/2018

Justin Edward Webb

DOB: 03/10/1987 White Male 5-9 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Forgery, Class 6 Felony; Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Felony; Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; Tampering w/physical evidence, Class 6 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/10/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Mark Edmund Barber

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 10/17/2018 Capture: 12/07/2018

Cody Ray Chokie

Offense: Poss wpn by prohib person, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 01/05/2018 Capture: 12/11/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department