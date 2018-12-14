Mohave County's Most Wanted | December 17, 2018

Christmas Coloring Contest
  • Originally Published: December 14, 2018 2:24 p.m.

    • As of December 12, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Douglas Dale Archuleta

    DOB: 12/02/1964 White Male 5-7 165 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

    Offense: Forgery – offers forced instrum, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/11/2018

    photo

    Adam James Bowen

    DOB: 08/01/1976 White Male 6-1 215 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony; Unlaw poss use alter of receipt or label, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 12/11/2018

    photo

    Patrick Richard Martin

    DOB: 12/18/1955 White Male 6-2 185 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

    Offense: Fail obtain new ID/Lic as sex ofnd, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 12/10/2018

    photo

    Justin Edward Webb

    DOB: 03/10/1987 White Male 5-9 165 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Forgery, Class 6 Felony; Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Felony; Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; Tampering w/physical evidence, Class 6 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/10/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Mark Edmund Barber

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 10/17/2018 Capture: 12/07/2018

    photo

    Cody Ray Chokie

    Offense: Poss wpn by prohib person, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 01/05/2018 Capture: 12/11/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

