Police ask for help in tracking suspicious explosions

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 14, 2018 4:44 p.m.

    • PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they're looking for a white pickup truck that may be connected to a string of what is being described as unexplained explosions.

    Police say they got numerous calls about explosive sounds in northwest Phoenix between October and December.

    Detectives who have investigated some of those calls have found materials, eyewitnesses or even surveillance footage showing explosions.

    But they're coming up short on who is doing this and why.

    Now, Phoenix police say they're looking for a white pickup truck that was seen at the scene of one of the explosions.

    Police haven't reported any injuries.

