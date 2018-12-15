County economic development director job goes before supervisors

KINGMAN – Mohave County could get a new economic development director if the Board of Supervisors approves the hiring of Tami Ursenbach at an annual salary of $80,246.

The board meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Ursenbach would begin her job Jan. 7 and would also receive moving expenses.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, and worked four years as economic development director for Carbon County, Utah. She also worked as an economic consultant in Heyburn, Idaho.

Her duties at Carbon County included working with local businesses, preparing the county for growth, and recruiting new businesses. She had announced 500 new jobs coming in the “near future,” and new tax growth of $3 million over the next three years in Carbon County.

Ursenbach was among 13 Carbon County layoffs at the end of 2017 due to a low budget, and others were demoted instead of the county raising taxes, she said in her employment resume.

In other items of interest on the Board of Supervisors’ agenda:

• Discussion with attorney Ryan Esplin regarding a settlement agreement related to the long-standing Aria property tax litigation, and authorize Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox to accept and execute a settlement on behalf of Mohave County.

• Appointment of supervisors to represent Mohave County on various county, regional and state boards, effective Jan. 1.

• Appointment of interim board members to fill vacant seats on the Pine Lake Fire District. Three board members’ terms expired in 2018, and nobody filed nomination petitions leaving the five-member board without a quorum. Letters of interest were submitted by Nancy Speer and Kammie Furman.

• On the consent agenda, approve the adoption of the 2019 Mohave County tax roll as requested by Assessor Jeanne Kentch. Personal property includes 2019 depreciation. Property tax exemptions will be accounted for from January through July 2019.

• On the consent agenda, approve contracts awarded for construction plan review and inspection services; on-call engineering services for potable and wastewater permitting projects; well maintenance and repair; on-call aerial mapping services; and on-call professional civil engineering services.