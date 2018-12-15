Editorial | The Daily Miner: Your community newspaper

A subscription to your local paper was once a necessity, like gas, water and electricity. Everyone paid to read the news, to read what happened at last night’s council meeting or how the national and state laws are affecting the community.

News was a daily constant, as much a part of the social structure as asking about the weather.

And it really wasn’t that long ago.

In 1993, newspaper staffs across the country were growing. Journalists were getting raises every year and had been for decades. It was, in a sense, the highest point for journalists and newspapers.

Then came the rise of the internet, with the never ending stream of journalism and stories and videos that rendered black and white print papers boring in comparison. The internet offers so much more content, competitive content for our attention like cute videos of cats, that local reporting is going to slowly, but surely, fall by the wayside.

This is a huge problem.

Why is your local newspaper important? Local, community journalism is never easy. Staying informed and up to date in many aspects of the community is hard. Especially on our own. We need the community’s help to tell the stories that matter. Stories of the community that we choose to be a part of, stories from the people of Kingman. The Kingman Daily Miner wants to know, from you, our community, why your community newspaper is important. On our website and in print, you have the opportunity to answer that question.

Newspapers, the backbone of local and regional journalism, have cut thousands of reporters and editors in the past decade, greatly diminishing their capacity to consistently and deeply cover residents’ lives and their political institutions, from school boards to state legislatures.

Journalism is, and always has been, essential to the democracy of the United States of America. John Adams wrote in 1765 that “liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right … indisputable, unalienable, indefeasible, divine right” to know about the characters and conduct of their rulers.

In the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights, the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors. The Government's power to censor the press was abolished so that the press would remain forever free to censure the Government. The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people.

That is why we do what The Kingman Daily Miner does what it does. We tell your stories when you don’t have the voice to. We bring your questions to those in charge. We ask what we can do as a community to make this a better place for those living here and the next generation.

We are your watchdog. Your shield. Your sword.

We are your local, independent, community newspaper.