Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
11:53 PM Sat, Dec. 15th
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Events Calendar | Dec. 16 - Dec. 23

  • Originally Published: December 15, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • TUESDAY

    Decorate Holiday Ornaments

    6 - 8 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    WEDNESDAY

    Grief & Loss Support Group

    6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.

    Storytime

    11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.928-692-2665.

    THURSDAY

    Scrooge

    7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.

    Ginger Bread Houses

    5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    FRIDAY

    TGIF Dance Party

    11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Scrooge

    7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.

    SATURDAY

    Teen Time: Chalkboard Art

    2 - 4 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

    Scrooge

    1 p.m., 7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.

    More like this story