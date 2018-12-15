Events Calendar | Dec. 16 - Dec. 23

TUESDAY

Decorate Holiday Ornaments

6 - 8 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

WEDNESDAY

Grief & Loss Support Group

6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.

Storytime

11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.928-692-2665.

THURSDAY

Scrooge

7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.

Ginger Bread Houses

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.



FRIDAY

TGIF Dance Party

11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Scrooge

7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.

SATURDAY

Teen Time: Chalkboard Art

2 - 4 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Scrooge

1 p.m., 7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.