Events Calendar | Dec. 16 - Dec. 23

TUESDAY
Decorate Holiday Ornaments
6 - 8 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
WEDNESDAY
Grief & Loss Support Group
6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.
Storytime
11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.928-692-2665.
THURSDAY
Scrooge
7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.
Ginger Bread Houses
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
FRIDAY
TGIF Dance Party
11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Scrooge
7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.
SATURDAY
Teen Time: Chalkboard Art
2 - 4 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.
Scrooge
1 p.m., 7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 385-319-5238.
