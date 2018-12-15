Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
11:54 PM Sat, Dec. 15th
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Letter | Make sure our tax dollars are put to work

Jan Thill, Kingman resident

  • Originally Published: December 15, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    • Regarding the public safety fee for vehicle registration. I understand the need. However, will the monies collected be shared equally throughout the state? In addition, will DPS put more officers on the road? I want to see my tax dollars “at work.”

    More like this story