Letter | Make sure our tax dollars are put to work

Regarding the public safety fee for vehicle registration. I understand the need. However, will the monies collected be shared equally throughout the state? In addition, will DPS put more officers on the road? I want to see my tax dollars “at work.”
Regarding the public safety fee for vehicle registration. I understand the need. However, will the monies collected be shared equally throughout the state? In addition, will DPS put more officers on the road? I want to see my tax dollars “at work.”
SUBMIT FEEDBACK