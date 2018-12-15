Stockton Hill Road work progresses

KINGMAN – With rainy weather having come and gone, asphalt patching for the Stockton Hill Road project was expected to be completed by last Thursday.

Barricades were expected to be moved last Friday to the next work zone, from the traffic signal at Chili’s to Gordon Drive. The northbound, outside lane is to be restricted in this work zone.

Access will remain to businesses adjacent to the restriction. Two construction crews will be at the work zone through the end of the year, and on Jan. 2, the southbound work zone from the signal at chili’s to Plaza Drive will be set up.

The project has an expected completion date of April 2019.

