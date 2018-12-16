Horoscopes | Dec. 16, 2018

Birthdays: Hallee Hirsh, 31; Benjamin Bratt, 55; Sam Robards, 57; Billy Gibbons, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Physical activity will be in your best interest. Focus inward and strive for personal growth and a healthier lifestyle.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hidden matters will take you by surprise. Someone will do something special that will encourage a change to the way or where you live.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at change as a learning experience, and do your best to go with the flow instead of making waves. A positive attitude will open doors that lead to new beginnings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll find out something interesting that will change your perspective about someone close to you or something you do well. Embrace a challenge and test your skills to help you improve as well as build your confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change will do you good. Follow your heart, your head and focus on what you do best.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change someone makes may be better for him or her than it appears to be for you. Look at every angle and you will eventually realize there is an upside for you that will help you reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans with someone you love to spend time with. The ideas you come up with will lead to a positive plan for the upcoming year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time out for yourself. A little pampering or time spent with someone you love will put you at ease and rejuvenate you for all the hustle and bustle that is heading your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you can do to bring joy to the ones you love. Preparation for upcoming festivities will put you in the spirit of the season.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your serious demeanor will come up against emotional turmoil if you get together with relatives who don’t always share your opinion. Be careful how you handle people who tend to be fragile or set in their ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A little overtime will put you in a good position as the year comes to a close and the festivities keep you busy. Preparation and organization will help you worry less and enjoy more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Physical changes can be made as long as you have done ample research and are sure you know exactly what you want and how to go about getting it. A promise you make will bring you closer to someone you care about.