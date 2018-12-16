Horoscopes | Dec. 17, 2018

Birthdays: Milla Jovovich, 43; Bill Pullman, 65; Eugene Levy, 72; Ernie Hudson, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your stories with others, but don’t embellish. Speak from the heart; you will bring joy to those around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to connect with elders in your family or community. The time spent will be appreciated and gratifying.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look around and be realistic when assessing situations. Your response will make a difference to the way others react and how they in turn treat those they encounter.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be sensitive to other people’s needs. Let your intuition help you decipher the best way to deal with situations as they arise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get past the negatives in your life. You may not be able to change someone else’s mood, but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the splendor appearing around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look beyond the immediate stress that this time of year can present. Give in to laughter and see the humor in the little annoyances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind and heart when dealing with friends, siblings and the youngsters and elders in your life. The time spent bringing about positive change will help alleviate negativity. SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to the trials and tribulations others have endured. Be creative in your response; you’ll gain support and the help you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal change will make you feel good about moving forward. Prepare for upcoming festivities, and take time to reach out to older relatives who are isolated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let a little problem escalate because you don’t see it as being important. Consider the emotional turmoil someone else might be going through before you dismiss lending a helping hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your options and what you would like to change with regard to how you handle or make money. A gift or bonus will take you by surprise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Less is more. Keep that in mind while shopping, partying and dealing with people who tend to talk big but produce little.