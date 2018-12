Licenses & Permits Dec. 7

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 7:

Charles Chlebik: 41 W. Bradley Bay Drive, Meadview; demo awning, partial remodel and electrical panel.

Pure Steel Concrete: 2557 E. Halycone Drive, Mohave Valley; block wall.

Arizona Art Scape: Kingman; electrical upgrade, generator and block wall.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replacement, two mini-splits.

Bay Star Electric: Topock; 200 amp meter main install.

Seven Star Construction: 3065 N. Jennie Lane, Lake Havasu City; repair fire damage on existing mobile home.

JKJ Electric: 7141 Harquahala Drive, Mohave Valley; electric.

Dean Johnson: Kingman; electric to power pumps for agricultural use.

Ambient Edge: 4731 N. Tracy Lane, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 400 amp service for AG well.

Pipestone Builders: Golden Valley; propane gas line repair.

Jennifer Christian: 3858 W. Agua Fria Drive, Golden Valley; electric service to shop.

Outland Enterprises: Kingman; 100 amp commercial power meter.

Ambient Edge: 9201 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 6:

Walker Service Electric: 3850 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.

Barkhurst Electric: 950 Buchanan St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Extreme Comfort: 2404 N. Stockton Hill Road Ste. B, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 4224 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings; $160.

Gale Spendlove: 3339 Vitobello Way, Kingman; detached garage; $576.

Barkhurst Electric: 2023 Morrow Ave. 12, Kingman; electric; $48.

Barkhurst Electric: 2023 Morrow Ave. 11, Kingman; electric; $48.

Barkhurst Electric: 2023 Morrow Ave. 34, Kingman; electric; $48.

Barkhurst Electric: 2023 Morrow Ave. 47, Kingman; electric; $48.

Devault Electric: 1040 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

GSH Construction: 2115 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

Angle Homes: 3318 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.

Gary Lawson: 2144 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; retaining wall; $137.

YESCO: 920 W. Beale St., Kingman; sign attached to building; $414.