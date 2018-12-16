“Into the Spider-Verse:” A fun world full of Spider-People

This ain’t your grandparents’ Spider-Man. The first Afro-Latino Spidey is based on President Barack Obama and comic renegade, Donald Glover – who petitioned for the live action role. With the blessings of Spider-Man co-creators, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Marvel hopes that this remixed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – which is revving at full throttle with LSD-fueled scenes surging with color grenades – will appeal to a new, ethnically-diverse audience.

For those who have followed the Spider-Verse comics that inspired the film, you already know that Marvel will toy with your emotions. They will glue pieces of the converging story-Verses together but change the locations and the villains and the characters. They will hope that this Sony mash-up will give just enough adherence to the material to entice your trust and reel in your curiosity for the pre/sequels. Don’t be sheep.

What you will enjoy is the humor and dedication to animation as the different characters’ graphic styles are creatively combined. Using over 140 animators who employed 70-year-old techniques from comic artwork, this film is graffiti-in-motion. Some scenes are alive with Picasso-like polygons and angles. Others are dotted like offset/old school newsprint. The Spidey Brigade – Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Noir, Spider-Ham and Peni Parker – has lean character development as it's assumed that you either know enough or can infer enough about each Spider’s spin because "you know the rest.” The voice talent is impeccable and is a who’s-who of Hollywood: Zoë Kravitz, Kimiko Glenn, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Kathryn Hahn, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Chris Pine, Nicholas Cage, Luna Lauren Velez and Liev Schreiber.

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is an average kid. When he sees Spider-Man meet his demise, he unwittingly stumbles upon a new out-of-shape, divorcee Spider-Man and Spider-Girl and Spider-Pig? And black-and-white Spider-Man and Spider-Anime-with-a-robot? Clearly, some space-time continuum has been breached allowing multiple radioactive-spider-bitten heroes to collide in one sliver of Earth. In this rendition, the culprits are Kingpin and Doc Ock (Octavia) and, naturally, all of the Spiders must join forces to combat the evils, save Earth(s), so on and so forth.

Miles is popular at his old high school but the writers want us to see him as a fish-out-of-water at his new school. He’s likeable but there aren’t many character flaws or crippling emotional hurdles for him to overcome. He’s not awkward, shy or socially inept so feeling sorry for him isn’t the draw as with most pre-superheroes. He just hasn’t found his flow yet. In fact, his demeanor doesn’t change much from pre-Spidey to full-Spidey which makes him rather sedate as a budding superhero. Miles is a late bloomer in the Verse and by mid-film he still hasn't mastered web-swing, web-sling, venom-sting or his invisibility.

Miles has a strong relationship with his parents but the bond with his father is most remarkable. His father, police officer Jefferson Davis (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry), is a hulking man who wants what’s best for his son and he pushes him to achieve his full value. Henry gives Jefferson a soothing, calm demeanor that’s filled with a father’s dreams for his namesake. Miles is finally pushed into his superhero web-sling montage by a grief-riddled pep talk from his father.

For people who don’t care about Spidey-People and just want to have some downtime from holiday shopping with their kids, the fully animated film is visually verbose. Your kids will be so overwhelmed by leaping dialogue-boxes, glitching backdrops and oversized villains that they will be lulled into a drool-worthy stupor.

For those who lend a lean side-eye to any promise of ethnic diversity from mainstream productions, well ... Spidey Morales is from a two-family home and his parents are hard working public servants who are sending him to a “good” school. He’s scrawny. His father and uncle lived lives of crime and Miles likes to tag the town with graffiti. He’s witty, but no one cares. He doesn’t get the girl and he doesn’t even get the girl’s number but there is a fabulous scene of unwanted hair-touch revenge that will make you giggle. Miles and Gwen use their Spidey senses to communicate across Verses which could be some next level Tantric erotica if Marvel played their cards right.

Miles could do worse but he could certainly do better. Maybe he will land a job as a six-figure-earning graphic designer at The Daily Bugle and live uptown.

Ultimately, it’s disappointing to see the first Afro-Latino Spider Man premiere as an animation rather than a live human but maybe Marvel felt that Black Spidey and Black Panter were too much for the masses in the same year.

Stay for the end credits for a Stan Lee dedication.

Spider-Verse Fans: 5 out of 5 Spideys

Holiday Shoppers: 4 out of 5 Spideys

People who never cared for Spider Man or animation: 2 out of 5 Spideys