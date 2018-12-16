Things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting

KINGMAN – Council will receive updates and reports on the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway and Kingman Crossing interchange projects, a downtown improvement plan and a diversity ordinance at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Work session

Sam Elters of Matrix Design Group will update councilmembers on the Rancho Sante Fe Interchange project when the work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Greg Henry, City engineer, will speak to the design of Kingman Crossing Boulevard between Interstate 40 and Southern Avenue. Council will be asked to weigh in on the possibility of reducing the project between Airfield Avenue and Louise Avenue from five lanes to two lanes in order to save about $1.3 million.

Staff will also speak to Council about cost estimates for the replacement of benches and trash cans downtown, and for the development of a long-term downtown improvement plan. Replacing the cans and benches on Beale Street, in addition to installing more benches and cans, could cost about $33,000. There could also be financial participation from the Kingman Downtown Merchants Association.

At Council’s last meeting, students from Lee Williams High School talked about the City implementing a diversity ordinance. Staff researched the issue and looked into whether other cities have such an ordinance, findings that will be presented to Council.

Consent agenda

Empire Pump has completed pump and column pipe repair in the amount of just more than $77,000 for City Well 11. City Well 11 is the primary production well for the east side of the City’s distribution system. On Oct. 5, the well experienced a critical failure, which led to the need for repairs. The cost increased by about $4,000 from the original amount of just less than $73,000 due to additional labor and equipment required to complete the work. Add in motor repair performed by Keller Electrical for about $8,000, and the total fiscal impact comes to about $85,475 from the Water Capital Renewal Fund.

New business

A public hearing will be held on an ordinance that would increase the allowable size of detached accessory buildings in all residential zoning districts. At its November meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the ordinance change that would increase the maximum size of accessory buildings by basing it on the floor ratio allowed in each residential zoning district. As the ordinance now stands, accessory buildings are restricted to 10 percent of the lot area.

Council will hold another public hearing on a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow accessory dwellings in certain residential zoning districts. The City’s zoning ordinance currently does not allow accessory dwellings in any residential zoning district. The proposed ordinance amendment would allow accessory dwellings in districts such as R-1-40, R-1-20, R-MH-40, R-MH-20 and rural residential.

In other business, Council will discuss installation of ADA entrance gates and concrete pads at ball fields at South Side Park. The project’s funding would come through money raised by Kingman North Little League.

Information provided by the City of Kingman