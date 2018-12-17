NPS holding meeting on South Cove launch plans

It was a good thing the night wasn’t very cold, as more than 75 people from Kingman and Meadview stood out in front of the Mohave County Library to hear employees of the National Park Service explain their plans for the lowering water levels at South Cove and Temple Bar.

The overflow crowd was ushered out of the library after the crowd exceeded the limit in the room that NPS had set up with signs explaining their plan.

Supervisor Jean Bishop and State Rep. Regina Cobb were among those in attendance who had come to listen and speak on the NPS plan.

Because of the move out of the library, the NPS presentation was a relatively short-lived event. The crowd was restless as they listened to several NPS officials speak specifically on what was going to happen to the South Cove launch if the lake level continued to drop.

There are four alternatives being considered. Under the no action alternative, launch ramps and marina services would be discontinued at insufficient water depths.

Under alternative A, the park’s preferred alternative, launch ramps and existing marina services would continue to an elevation of 950 feet where possible.



Under alternative B, launch ramps and modified marina services would continue to an elevation of 950 feet where possible.

Under alternative C, launch ramps would continue to an elevation of 950 feet where possible. Marina services would be discontinued.

David Hughey, who is the maintenance supervisor for the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, promised there would a launch ramp at South Cove, and that in a worst-case scenario the launch ramp would be moved farther south on the lake.

Several people noted that the deadline to make comments on the NPS plan is Dec. 31 and that another meeting was needed for NPS to explain in detail what exactly it was planning to do.

In response to that request, there will be a meeting from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the MCA building in Meadview. The public is invited.

Rep. Regina Cobb also asked that another meeting be held in Kingman at the Board of Supervisors room, but there has not been a date set for another meeting.

Mohave County has one of the highest boat registrations per capita in Arizona, and the South Cove and Temple Bar Marina are heavily used by locals and visitors alike.

The plan can be seen on the NPS website at http://parkplanning.nps.gov.