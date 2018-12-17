Supervisors appoint Ursenbach as economic development director

KINGMAN – Tami Ursenbach was hired Monday as Mohave County economic development director, tasked with recruiting new business and industry and to become a one-stop source of information for companies looking to relocate to Mohave County.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve County Manager Mike Hendrix’s recommendation to hire Ursenbach at an annual salary of $80,246, and authorize up to one month’s salary for moving expenses.

Ursenbach, who starts her new job Jan. 7, was formerly the economic development director for Carbon County, Utah, for four years and helped bring some 400 jobs to the county that was struggling because of the reduction in coal mining.

She spent Sunday getting acquainted with the area and talked to several people about their perspective of Mohave County. She found a few people who didn’t like the area, but most people love it here, she said.

“There were people who located here and came grudgingly because of work and other reasons, and they fell in love with the location,” she said. “Each district is different and unique. It’s going to take some work.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius wanted to know if Ursenbach was responsible for writing grant applications in her previous position, and if so, to give some examples of those grants.

Ursenbach said she received an $800,000 grant for workforce training and a $600,000 “brownfield” grant to clean up asbestos.

Supervisor Buster Johnson voted against hiring Ursenbach, not because of her qualifications, but because the county has no “vision” for economic development.

Supervisor Ron Gould was opposed to the county getting into economic development, often offering “bribes” to bring in new companies. He felt the free market system will dictate where and when private companies will relocate to certain areas. Again, he said, it was no reflection on Ursenbach.

Hendrix said Mohave County can experience economic development without providing incentives such as the $500,000 given to Dot Foods to locate to Bullhead City, but it still needs a contact person for companies wanting to come here.

Ursenbach would develop a business relationship with utility companies, chamber of commerce, Realtor associations and other organizations that provide information about the workforce and demographics.

“She’s going to become the developer’s advocate,” Hendrix said. “If something goes wrong, if not going smoothly for the developer, she has the ability to make amends and bring resources together.

“It’s not about incentives. It’s about attracting business and providing information,” he said.