Havasu high school student killed in highway crash

A student from Lake Havasu High School was reportedly killed Monday night in a car accident on State Route 95. According to Havasu police, the accident occurred near mile marker 194, which is north of the Lake Havasu Municipal Airport, near Havasu Heights. The accident scene investigation was handled by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The student hasn't yet been identified, but Havasu police confirmed he was 17 years old. The News-Herald has reached out to DPS and Lake Havasu Unified School District to obtain more information.