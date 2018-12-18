Horoscopes | December 19, 2018

Birthdays: Marla Sokoloff, 38; Jake Gyllenhaal, 38; Alyssa Milano, 46; Tyson Beckford, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change because you want to, not because someone is putting pressure on you. Protect against loss as well as theft.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do whatever it takes to bring you closer to the one you love. Take care of family business and responsibilities as well as older relatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Words matter, and leading someone on or offering something you won’t be able to do will lead to situations that spin out of control. Don’t stir up drama.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in events that matter. Your loyalty, dedication and imaginative way of finding solutions will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting out with your peers may be inviting, but keep in mind business is business, so don’t jeopardize your work relationships by being too excessive or opinionated. Do what’s right, and avoid an emotional scene.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change someone makes will affect your household and your upcoming plans. Put business before pleasure and avoid complaints.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Express your thoughts, but don’t put pressure on others to do as you do. Give everyone the option to make decisions and to do their own things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Short trips, making plans with friends and relatives and picking up items that will finish your wish list for upcoming events will bring you pleasure. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone manipulate you. You can only do what’s feasible, nothing more, so don’t get trapped in what others want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Carry your head high and offer what you can to those you love. Share your feelings, and focus on family and what you mean to one another.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be able to make a positive change that will encourage greater freedom to pursue your goals. Stick to your goals, regardless of what someone else does.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Truth, honesty and moderation will make a difference in the outcome of your day. Be the one to help, not the one to cause a problem.