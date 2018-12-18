Kingman Community Advisory Board aids youth-serving programs

KINGMAN – There are many organizations, clubs and initiatives striving to better the lives of community members through various services, and the Mohave County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board has recently awarded three of them with checks to help with those efforts.

The Community Advisory Board is comprised of volunteers who share a common interest in community development, with members working to promote dialogue, education and understanding between the community and Juvenile Court.

There are three Community Advisory Boards in Mohave County, one in Bullhead City, another in Lake Havasu City, and one in Kingman. On Monday, the Kingman advisory board presented checks to three local organizations and groups fitting the bill.

The Kingman Junior Police Academy, which will enter into its 13th year this summer, was awarded $1,000. KPD’s Phil Hudgens, school resource officer, said the program is designed for kids between the fifth and eighth grades.

“We try to bring those kids along and put them through an academy that focuses on giving them confidence and a voice to make sure that they make the right choices as they grow older,” Hudgens said. “It gives them exposure to what it’s like to be a police officer, as well as a multitude of other types of first responder and public service jobs.”

There are two Junior Police Academy sessions each year, with 25 kids participating in each. Hudgens said the department gets between 300 and 400 applications every summer with participants chosen in a drawing.

Hudgens said much of the equipment the program uses for mock crime scenes and activities has suffered wear and tear after 12 years of use, which is how the funds will be utilized.

“We’ll just look to replace some of our older props and replace and fix some of our paintball equipment,” he said. “I think that’s what we have in mind for the utilization of these funds.”

Caring Hearts for Horses, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Golden Valley, was also awarded funds for its service to the community through its Equine Assisted Life Agility class.



“We match youth with our special needs horses and we teach the children how to teach the horses, how to do agility moves,” said Mickey Saathoff, founder and CEO of Caring Hearts for Horses. “And through that, they learn the emotional life skills they need to take the right path for a better future.”

The awarded monies will help the organization offer its services to more people throughout Mohave County. Caring Hearts for Horses has a three-point scale for what it charges participants, the goal being to provide payment options for those who may be going through financial hardship. The funds awarded by CAB will go to offset those costs and further open the door for those looking to participate.

Caring Hearts for Horses is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month, and will be moving to a new location in the coming weeks that will allow it to serve a larger population throughout the area.

The Kingman Area Literacy Program, through the Workplace, Education and Literacy Coalition of Mohave County, was also awarded funds from CAB in the amount of about $200.

KALP began its work in December 2013 and focuses on three levels of literacy. The first is basic literacy, the second helps people prepare for their GED or GED equivalency, while a third entails working with people learning English as a second language. Christine Meisenheimer, KALP director, said the program currently serves about 24 students and three more are on a waiting list.

Meisenheimer said each student requires about $100 for materials such as books and other supplies, and the monies awarded by CAB will go to pay those costs for two students.