MCC turns community eyes to the sky

KINGMAN – M31, the Andromeda Galaxy. The nearest galaxy that can be seen in the Northern hemisphere, and now, it can be seen with the nearly seven-foot-tall, high-powered telescope at Mohave Community College.

“It takes the attention off of studying books and brings it to life,” said Crystal Green, SAC vice president.

The college held a soft opening Dec. 11 for the newly created, and painted, observatory which houses the telescope, donated by the High Desert Astronomy Club to view the constellations and planets.

The idea for the observatory came from the MCC Student Activities Council and the MCC Astronomy Club.



“We tried to think of good projects that could be interesting for the entire school, and the community,” said Kenneth Gengler, Student Activities president.

The whole process started several years ago with students and faculty, but there wasn’t really financing for it, said Fred Gilbert, campus dean at the Neal Campus.

“It took a man from Ohio who goes around the country building observatories and nothing but,” Gilbert said. “In town people wanted to price it at $50,000 to $60,000 for it, and this guy came and did it for twenty-something (thousand). It’s important because, first, the students and faculty wanted it, and the community did as well.”

There is still some work to be done around the observatory to make it ADA compliant before MCC holds a true grand opening, said Kayla Crowe, SAC treasurer. Crowe said the High Desert Astronomy Club is working on getting grants for an even larger telescope that can be controlled by a computer. There is no hard date on the grand opening.

This observatory is planned to be a part of the community, as well as the college, with events and classes being offered, both credited and uncredited, said Michael Kearns, MCC president.

“The night skies out here in rural Arizona are just incredible. There are a lot of people, a lot of students, who have a high interest in astronomy,” Kearns said. “It’s something the community can use. It doesn’t cost anything, so the community can just come and use it. It’s like a city park.”