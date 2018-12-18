Obituary | Paula Sue Simons

Paula Sue Simons, 72, passed away from colon cancer on Nov. 19, 2018 at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman, Arizona. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Born on May 28, 1946 in Orange, California to Paul and Geneva Sue (Norcross) Rice, Paula spent most of her life in Southern California until relocating to Kingman in 1999.

Paula was known by many in the Kingman area. She and her husband, Joe, owned “OOPS! Cans” discount grocery store (2000-2012) and “Get Into Art” art supply store (2013-14). She also sold her many handmade crafts at Neely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet.

With a warmhearted, kind and loving disposition, she endeared herself to her family and her many friends. They could feel how much she cared. Paula loved people and wanted to share all she could with others, including the truths she had learned from the Bible about our Creator (Rev. 4:11), His purpose for the Earth (Ge. 1:28; Ps. 37:9, 11) and what the future holds (Acts 24:15; Rev. 21:4).

Paula was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steven Carl Rice. She is survived by her husband of 43 years; Joseph Simons; children, grandchildren, sister; Charlene (Larry) Ayto, as well as extended family and friends including Gerald “Jerry” and LaVonne “Vonnie” Gerdes (who were like second parents to her). The family contact is her daughter Cindy Pounds P.O. Box 4153 Kingman, Arizona 86402.

We thank everyone for your love, encouragement and support during Paula’s illness. And, to the wonderful people who work with KRMC and KRMC Hospice that cared for our loved one, thank you for your help and compassion.

Paula wanted everyone who knew her to be invited to her memorial service.

We hope you can join us!

Saturday Dec. 22, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3220 N. Kaba Rd. Golden Valley, AZ 86413.