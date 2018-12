Robert Printup (89) was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Ruby Printup. Robert passed away Dec. 1, 2018 at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years; Lanore his three sons; Robert Jr., Gregory, and John, two daughters; Teresa and Jeanne, 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters and two brothers. Bob loved RVing, Nascar, and traveling.