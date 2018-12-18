Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Vehicle registration fee: Dictionary.com – “tax:” “a sum of money demanded by a government for its support or for specific facilities or services, levied upon incomes, property, sales, etc.” Where did recipient(s) of the “fee” receive funds before its enactment? This “fee” stinks!

Route 66 historian Hinckley to lead walking tour: Thank you Jim for doing what you do to promote Kingman and Mohave County. Keep up the good work.

Good people in Kingman: There is always the case where the post office delivered the package to another address. I’m thankful that the individual who received it ... returned the package so that it was than delivered to me. There are good people in this community!