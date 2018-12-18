Warrant issued in pro-Prop 413 signage theft

KINGMAN – An arrest warrant has been issued for Louis Benjamin Galynski in connection with a reported pro-Prop 413 signage theft that occurred in October.

According to Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department deputy chief, the warrant was issued for the 34-year-old on Dec. 6, and is for two counts of tampering with political signs, both misdemeanors, and two counts of theft, also misdemeanors.

Cooper said the department identified him “fairly early on” by utilizing footage from surveillance cameras that showed a suspect similar to Galynski’s description and that of his vehicle.

Cooper said the department was able to confirm that Galynski spoke at a recent City Council meeting, where he reportedly wore the same clothes as the individual in the surveillance video. KPD also has received “statements that put him in possession of the signs,” Cooper said.

“We believe he is out of the state,” Cooper said. “The warrant is a statewide extradition, which means if he’s contacted in Arizona, if he’s not in Kingman he will be brought back to Kingman.”

However, if found somewhere other than Arizona, Galynski will not be brought back to Kingman. That court decision is based on the cost of extradition versus the seriousness of the offense.

“Other than being a high-profile matter, it’s not a violent offense,” Cooper said.

Proposition 413, also known as the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act, was passed by Kingman voters in the general election. The Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act repealed the 1 percent sales tax increase approved by Council in August 2017 and ratified in January. It also requires that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote.