Deaf Santa pays visit to kids with special needs at La Senita School

KINGMAN – The sounds of Christmas are exciting as the lights for those of us who can hear sleigh bells in the snow, but for a few Little Explorer preschoolers at La Senita School, it’s a silent night.

So it was with much delight that the kids in Courtney Hodgson’s special needs class greeted a deaf Santa Claus and his elf during a visit to the school Tuesday.

The children’s names were called out in American Sign Language to come and grab their gifts from Santa’s sack, and they thanked him with a hand motion from their lips.

“It’s just nice for the kids to have a role model with similar challenges,” Hodgson said.

Rae Henson, teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing for Kingman Unified School District, signed the words to “Jingle Bells” for the kids to sing at the conclusion of Santa’s visit.

Not all of the children in the class are deaf, so it’s important for them to be aware of other children’s special needs and to communicate with them in sign language, Henson said.

It’s imperative that deaf and hard-of-hearing students acquire their language before age 5, the teacher noted.

“Many times in small and rural towns, they are very isolated where they don’t have other deaf and hard-of-hearing peers to communicate with,” she said. “Ninety percent of the parents do not sign, and what happens many times, their language (skills) are delayed in reading and writing. They miss out on family conversation at the dinner tables and at various places.”

Speech therapist Liberty Hanson was overcome with emotion watching the kids interact with the deaf Santa and his elf.

“It’s just awesome,” she said. “We spend so much time teaching these kids to be empathetic to the other kids of special needs, to embrace the needs of classmates.”

Deaf and hard-of-hearing children come from throughout Arizona schools to see a signing Santa Claus in Phoenix and mingle with each other, the teacher said. They exchange phone numbers to continue their friendships.

“Deaf and hard-of-hearing children’s eyes would light up when they see someone else that has a hearing aid and can communicate with them,” Henson said.