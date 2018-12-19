Engineering contract denied for road improvement in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – After hearing from several Golden Valley residents about the increased cost to improve Malibu Road, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Monday not to award a design and engineering contract to Ritoch-Powell and Associates of Phoenix.

The base contract was for $82,113, and the total contract value and project design budget was $109,962, including contract allowances.

Supervisor Jean Bishop, whose district covers Golden Valley, pulled the item from the board’s consent agenda after receiving letters and emails from property owners in the Malibu Road Improvement District.

Stanley Lundstrom told the board that he was able to get a majority of the 72 property owners in Malibu Road Improvement District to agree on an estimated expense of $1,165 a year for 10 years to pay for road improvements, specifically hard surfacing of about 1.5 miles through soil stabilization and chip seal.

Now the estimate has been increased to $1,466 for design and engineering, not including construction.

“That seems like a considerable amount and I feel we’ve been misinformed or misled,” Lundstrom said. “Now we’ve got construction cost and materials. What’s the final cost going to be?”

James Consolato said property owners began the process of creating Malibu Road Improvement District with a “great deal of hope and trust,” sending out letters and getting 52 percent to sign the petition.

After the “sticker shock” from the miscalculation, they’ve lost trust and requested denying the contract to Ritoch-Powell, Consolato said. He wants to seek bids from another engineering firm that would come in closer to the original estimate.

“If not, we’d like to dissolve the improvement district regretfully. It’s something we can’t take a gamble on,” he said.

Randy Morrison said the $1,165 estimate was a “big selling point” for him to sign the petition. It’s $10 a month for 10 years. He’s sure they would not have convinced a majority of property owners to sign the petition given the new estimate.

One woman said the county should have received at least three bids for the contract.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski said the county put the engineering services contract out to bid in June, but received no bids. The contract was revised in September and received only one bid.

In other action from Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting:

 The board unanimously approved a settlement agreement in the longstanding Aria litigation, and authorized the treasurer to accept and execute the settlement on the county’s behalf. The litigation involves unpaid property taxes from 1991 to 2009. The Colorado River had changed course over time, and some property owners held off on paying property taxes until a lawsuit between the Mohave Indian Tribe and U.S. government was settled.

 Supervisors appointed themselves to various regional, state and Mohave County boards effective Jan. 1. Ron Gould, elected to the board in November, was appointed to the Mohave-La Paz County Youth Workforce board, and all other boards remained the same.

 The board appointed David Bellini, Peter Stronge and Nancy Speer to serve four-year terms on the Pine Lake Fire District. Bellini is a volunteer firefighter with the fire district and Speer served as board member in 2017-2018. Three terms expired in 2018 and nobody filed for election, so the five-member PLFD board was left without a quorum.