Horoscopes | December 20, 2018

Birthdays: Jonah Hill, 35; David Cook, 36; Nicole de Boer, 48; Joel Gretsch, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t spend unnecessarily. A personal change should not be made under emotional conditions.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your intentions with someone you love, and you’ll bring greater stability into your life moving forward. The response you receive will give you better insight into someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t leave anything to chance or make a promise you can’t keep. Emotions will flare up quickly if a lack of honesty or loyalty leads to suspicion.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for changes that are easy for you to make and will thrill someone special. A gift you make or one that comes from the heart will be treasured by someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Last-minute shopping or getting together for some festive cheer with your colleagues will be engaging, but be careful not to give away secrets that someone expected you to keep to yourself. You’ll be surprised by someone’s candor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It is best to address emotional issues head-on before things get blown out of proportion. Honesty will be the best policy when dealing with love-related issues and partnerships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give up on someone who is going through a difficult time. Try to understand and offer practical solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get in touch with people you haven’t seen for a long time. A kind gesture will make someone’s day. Home and personal improvements can be made, and an emotional issue can be cleared up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Show compassion when dealing with others. A surprise should be accepted graciously and shared with those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your words matter, so choose them wisely. Truth and integrity may not be upheld by everyone you encounter, but that shouldn’t tempt you to boast or exaggerate about something that may not come to fruition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear up unfinished business and move on to activities or events that will get you in the spirit of the season. An offer someone makes will be difficult to resist, but first be sure accepting won’t upset someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t overreact, or you will end up in an emotional spat with someone you love. Focus on what you can do to bring you closer to the people you care about most.