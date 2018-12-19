Kingman Crossing Boulevard could see lanes reduction

KINGMAN – Kingman Crossing Boulevard, an arterial road planned alongside the construction of the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange, could be scaled back by about $1.3 million due to the City’s current financial state with the 1 percent reduction in the sales and use tax.

Current plans for Kingman Crossing Boulevard, which will run between Interstate 40 and Southern Avenue, entail four lanes and a turn lane, a median, bike lanes, curbs and sidewalks. Also planned are roundabouts at Louise and Southern avenues. Cost estimates for the roadway come in at $8.1 million.

At Council’s meeting Tuesday, City Engineer Greg Henry requested direction on potentially reducing the project between Airfield and Louise avenues from five lanes to two lanes to save on construction costs. Henry said that change would require modification to the contract with AECOM, which would cost about $50,000. However, reducing the project to two lanes would save about $1.3 million in construction costs. Those monies could then be spent on other capital improvement projects.

Councilwoman Deana Nelson asked staff about the cost to the City should the project be scaled back, but the need for five lanes arise in the future.

“It’s easier to construct it all at once, it’s less costly to construct it all at once,” Henry said. “The idea is perhaps somebody can come in and develop and widen the road at their cost based on the subdivision standards and the development standards the City has in place now.”

However, if the City ended up having to pay for widening the road, he said it would cost more down the road than it would now.

Ron Foggin, City manager, echoed the statement that the roadway could be extended to five lanes in the future by those choosing to develop along Kingman Crossing Boulevard.

“I’d just like to remind the Council that we’re not necessarily giving up on the idea that this would be ultimately four lanes with a turn lane,” he said. “But affordability now and then having development pay for this over time does make a lot of sense.”

Councilman David Wayt asked if there would be traffic congestion concerns should the project be reduced. Henry replied that based on completed traffic models, staff doesn’t see any traffic issues arising in the near future.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said that she “hates the idea of cutting this road back and hoping that it gets completed down the way.”

“But given the situation that we’re in where we are making major cuts, if this means that we could address some other capital improvement projects, I feel like our hands are almost tied and we’re going to have to cut back on the project in order to move other things forward,” she said.

No official action was taken, as the matter was addressed in work session. However, Council directed staff to bring the matter back to the regular session, perhaps at the next Council meeting.