Obituary | Travis Rae Swope

Feb.8, 2000 – Dec. 15, 2018

Travis Rae Swope was called home to his heavenly father Dec. 15, 2018. Travis was born on Feb. 8, 2000 to Gary Edward Swope Jr. and Nicole Swope in Kingman, Arizona where he was also raised. He loved listening to The Beatles and enjoyed life. Travis is survived by his dad; Gary Swope, mom; Nicole Swope, brothers; Trevor and Roddy Swope, sister; Megan Swope, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will truly be missed.

He will be buried in Orangeville, Utah alongside his grandfather, Gary Edwards Swope Sr., who passed away Oct. 3, 2017.