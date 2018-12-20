Ex-Yuma, Arizona officer convicted of California rape

SAN DIEGO — A former Yuma, Arizona police officer has been convicted of raping a relative in California.

Jurors in San Diego found Jared Elkins guilty of four counts Wednesday but acquitted him of four others involving an intoxicated victim.

The 34-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting his then-wife's 23-year-old cousin last year while he was vacationing in San Diego. At trial, the woman testified that Elkins threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Elkins said the two had consensual sex. The defense argued that the woman may have made up the rape scenario after having regrets about the encounter.

Elkins had seven years with the Yuma Police Department before resigning. He could face 14 years in prison.