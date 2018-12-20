Family, friends remember Havasu teen John Mendez

LAKE HAVASU CITY – At 17, he was on the cusp of manhood. In recent years, the Lake Havasu High School junior took on adult responsibilities and had “family man” written all over him.

While Johnathon Mendez was not a father himself, he put his family first above everything else. In many ways, he was a typical lanky teenager. He and his buddy, Jeffrey Azar, liked to hang out, listen to rap music and play video games. Still, he was a serious young man when it came to looking after his mother and siblings. The void he has left will be felt years to come.

John, as his family and friends called him, lost his life early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on State Route 95. As the initial shock of their loss gave way to grief on Wednesday afternoon, those who loved John the most remembered their son, friend and Boy Scout.

“He was really helpful to me and so responsible,” said John’s mother, Nina Turner. “He always did things by the book. I can’t believe this has happened.”

She takes a small measure of comfort in knowing that parts of her son were harvested to help others.

“He can keep on giving,” she said, which she believes was so in tune with John’s compassionate nature. In fact, he was waiting to turn 18 so he could donate a kidney to help his grandfather.

John’s compassion reached beyond his family, she said. As a brother to a disabled sister, he tried to help with other disabled people as well. He often volunteered with the Shining Stars program at the high school and would go with the group on field trips to help keep track of everyone.

The Mendez family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for John’s burial in Fallbrook, California. The page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/JohnathonMendez.