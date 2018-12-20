Horoscopes | December 21, 2018

Birthdays: Steven Yeun, 35; Ray Romano, 61; Samuel L. Jackson, 70; Jane Fonda, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes can be made that will improve your relationships with the people you care about most. As long as your intentions are good and your motives honorable, you should face little resistance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take responsibility and you will be respected for your input. A serious discussion with someone you love will get results and help you bring about positive changes to your lifestyle as well as to your romantic encounters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone insists you do something you don’t want to do, be blunt and say no. Making promises you don’t intend to keep will end up putting you in a worse predicament.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. Walk away from anyone trying to entice you into lavish expenditures or indulgent behavior.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have some great ideas, but before you get started, make sure you have the means to take on what you propose. It’s best to offer less and do more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Monitor what’s going on around you and consider how best to avoid an emotional incident. Get the facts and avoid joint endeavors.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A trip or conversation will be a learning experience. Don’t disregard an older relative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with friends or relatives for an early festive gathering. Romance should be a priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters can get you into trouble if you haven’t been honest about the way you feel. Clear the air, and you’ll feel better moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a last-minute change for the right reason. Show compassion and understanding when dealing with friends, relatives and those you live with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time spent at home in preparation for upcoming events will make you feel good about what you are doing and how you are going to spend the remainder of the year. Youngsters will be insightful and offer an innocent point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Going out with friends will lead to emotional situations due to indulgent behavior by you or someone you are with. A practical outlook will save you from loss and regret.