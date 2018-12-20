Letter | There already are workplace protections

In reference to the article “Students want ordinance to protect LGBTQ members:”

I read this article with great interest and also found it somewhat disturbing.

Every individual has a choice of what roads they wish to follow through life. Others may not agree on some of the choices, but they still need to respect the individual on those choices.

What I find disturbing are references made in the article and a teacher, who seems lacking in knowledge of our laws and the purpose of ordinances.

Misleading information is being passed on to students, and thus, students are accepting this information as fact.

Members of the LGBTQ community have protection from discrimination in the work place. The Federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws Title VII is specific on discrimination in the work place and Title II further addresses genetic information nondiscrimination.

The EEOC enforces all these laws. Ordinances by communities are to address and/or protect the majority of residents of the community and not a specific group as the teacher, David Rice, requests. If one specific group is afforded this, then all groups should have the same entitlement, i.e. each religious group, veterans group, and political group.

Rice mentions it is incumbent in us adults to create and maintain a world that promotes fairness and equality, to which I agree. However, it is also incumbent that our teachers provide full and correct information on the subjects they are addressing, which I feel Rice did not.

I am a Christian and I do respect an LGBT individual’s choice. However, I do not have to accept or agree (with) that road they travel.

