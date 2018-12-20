Mohave County Most Wanted | Dec. 20, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Jeffery Michael Branam

DOB: 09/30/1982 White Male 5-8 165 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/13/2018

Cassandra Desiree Jackson

DOB: 02/03/1986 White Female 5-7 185 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony; narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/14/2018

Deon Lee Jr.

DOB: 12/10/1986 Black Male 5-0 120 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse times 2, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/06/2018

Darren Gene Long

DOB: 09/15/1984 White Male 5-10 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/12/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Christopher Howard Godfrey Jr.

Offense: Aggravated assault – victim restrained, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia possession/use of methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 10/09/2018 Capture: 12/14/2018

Mason Edward Paget

Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 11/21/2018 Capture: 12/12/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department