New way to escape a speeding ticket could be coming

PHOENIX – Arizona motorists accused of speeding and other offenses could soon have a new way to escape their tickets – and, more to the point, the higher insurance rates that follow.

A proposal by Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, would allow drivers who think they are innocent – or think they can convince a judge of that – to attend defensive driving classes if they are unable to make their case in court.

Right now that opportunity is available only to those who choose not to contest a citation. The moment someone fights it in court, the defensive driving option evaporates.

All this is important because those who successfully complete the four-hour classes, whether in person or online, have the citation wiped from their records. That means no points on their license.

More to the point, a ticket erased with a defensive driving class is not reported to insurance companies. And that means insurers cannot use the citation as an excuse to jack up a premium.

Kavanagh, who crafted HB 2005, said it's only fair that all motorists be given the same chance to wipe out their tickets.

"If a person is innocent and wants to avail themselves of their rights to plead not guilty, but unfortunately are erroneously found guilty, they should still have the right to take the course to improve themselves and not get points on their license,'' he said.

David Childers, who lobbies for the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, said it's not that simple.

He said the insurance companies he represents have no problem with all motorists who get traffic tickets going to defensive driving school to become more skilled behind the wheel. The issue, Childers said, is hiding their citations from insurance companies.

Put simply, he said, insurers have to bring in enough money to cover their losses. And right now that system is built on those drivers whose habits are more likely to cause claims paying more.

Conversely, good drivers pay less.

Blocking insurers from knowing about those bad drivers, he said, undermines all that.

"The people who don't get tickets will pay for the people who do,'' Childers said.

Kavanagh, however, sees the issue through a different lens.

He contends that many of the people who fight traffic tickets are really not guilty of anything. The current system, Kavanagh said, discourages them from fighting for fear they will lose – and lose the opportunity to have the citation erased.

"So you reward people who break the law and you penalize people who didn't and avail themselves of their constitutional right to plead not guilty,'' he said.

That, of course, presumes everyone who goes to court really is innocent and not simply hoping to escape the ticket on a technicality or because the police officer does not show up. Kavanagh, however, said it's irrelevant to him even if the person actually did commit the traffic offense.