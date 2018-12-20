Prep Roundup: Lady Vols shut out Wickenburg for fourth win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team was missing some athletes against Wickenburg, but that didn’t stop the Lady Vols from notching their first shutout of the season in an 8-0 victory.

“We were a little short-handed with 5 injuries, but the remaining girls stepped up and played great,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby.

Kendra Pease and Mackenzie Cathey tallied hat tricks as they each finished with three goals. Maritza Saucedo tallied a goal, while Sally Garner scored her first varsity goal.

“The defense held Wickenburg to zero shots on goal,” Selby said. “Goalie Amrist Kelso got her first assist and shutout this season.”

The Lady Vols (4-2) return to the pitch at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 for a contest at Lake Havasu (3-1-1).

Girls Basketball

Academy 44, Parker 39

At Parker, two former region rivals squared off and the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team came out on top in a 44-39 victory over the 27th ranked Lady Broncs (2-5).

The No. 26 ranked Lady Tigers (4-2) are idle until Monday, Jan. 7 when they open 3A West Region play at 38th ranked Wickenburg (0-6).

Boys Basketball

Academy 66, Parker 31

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team had little issue against No. 16 ranked Parker (5-2) in a 66-31 blowout win.

The No. 16 ranked Tigers (4-2) return to the floor Monday, Jan. 7 at fourth-ranked Wickenburg (6-0).